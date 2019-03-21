Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Gollancz
Joe Abercrombie Returns to the First Law World with A Little Hatred, the Start of a New Trilogy
A Compelling Police Procedural (with Magic!): Lies Sleeping by Ben Aaronovitch
The Red Planet Runs Red: One Way by S. J. Morden
Terrible Truths: The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Brandon Sanderson’s New Novel Skyward Will Arrive in November 2018
Check Out the UK Cover for Brandon Sanderson’s Oathbringer
British Fiction Focus
Dial H for Hitchcock: Revealing The Real-Town Murders by Adam Roberts
Under a Red Reign: The House of Binding Thorns by Aliette de Bodard
Eternamente: Luna: Wolf Moon by Ian McDonald
Luna: Wolf Moon
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Book 2 in the Saga of the Five Dragons. In an unstable lunar environment, the shifting loyalties and political machinations of each family reach the zenith of their most fertile plots as outright war erupts.