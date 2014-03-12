Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
gnosticism
Latest Posts
- Greg Egan Zeitgeber 9 mins ago
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 18 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 19 hours ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 19 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 20 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 21 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 22 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
Recent Comments
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 min ago
- BonHed on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 4 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 6 mins ago
- Kate on Brandon Sanderson on Robert Jordan Creating a Foundational Model for Writing Epic Fantasy 13 mins ago
- Shloz on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 18 mins ago
- mspence on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Unification, Part II” 19 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 25 mins ago
- padan_fain on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 26 mins ago
- BonHed on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- Dr. Thanatos on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago