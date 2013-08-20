Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Glamour in Glass

Glamour in Glass (Excerpt)

Thu Feb 9, 2012 1:00pm
Favorite This
, || In the tumultuous months after Napoleon abdicates his throne, Jane and Vincent go to Belgium for their honeymoon. While there, the deposed emperor escapes his exile in Elba, throwing the continent into turmoil. With no easy way back to England, Jane and Vincent's concerns turn from enjoying their honeymoon…to escaping it.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.