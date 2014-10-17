Gifts for the One Who Comes After (Excerpt)

Tor.com

Gifts for the One Who Comes After

Fri Oct 17, 2014 4:00pm
, || Ghost thumbs. Microscopic dogs. One very sad can of tomato soup. Helen Marshall's second collection offers a series of twisted surrealities that explore the legacies we pass on to our children. A son seeks to reconnect with his father through a telescope that sees into the past. A young girl discovers what lies on the other side of her mother's bellybutton. Death's wife prepares for a very special funeral.

