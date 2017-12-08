Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
George Miller
Hey! Do You Want to Love Mad Max: Fury Road Even More?
Mad Max: Fury Road and The Martian Represent SFF in the 2016 Oscar Nominations
George Miller’s Justice League Would Have Changed Superhero Movies Drastically
The Hype is Real. Mad Max: Fury Road is One of The Best Films of the Year
Mad Max: Fury Road isn't just the best action movie of the decade, it's also one of the best films of 2015.