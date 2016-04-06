Michael R. Underwood's second Genrenauts novella, The Absconded Ambassador, is out February 23th from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you an advance copy!
Fiction is more important than you think. When stories go wrong, the Genrenauts step in to prevent the consequences from rippling into our so-called real world.
Science Fiction, Western || Listen to an audio excerpt from Michael R. Underwood's THE SHOOTOUT SOLUTION, the first in his new Genrenauts series of novellas. Leah's stand-up career isn't going well. But she understands the power of fiction, and when she's offered employment with the mysterious Genrenauts Foundation, she soon discovers that literally dying on stage is a hazard of the job! Read by Mary Robinette Kowal.
Science Fiction, Western || Leah's stand-up career isn't going well. But she understands the power of fiction, and when she's offered employment with the mysterious Genrenauts Foundation, she soon discovers that literally dying on stage is a hazard of the job!