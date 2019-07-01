Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
geek culture
How Geek Culture Made Me Realize I Am Non-Binary
What Made Us Toys “R” Us Kids? Romanticism, Consumerism, and Nostalgia
Talking to Geeks at Parties (About Your Favorite Shows/Books/Movies)
The Movies, TV, Books, and Moments That Sparked Joy in 2017
My Lousy Children Are Both Fake Geeks
The Joy of Being a Nerd: What Real Genius Reminds Us About Geek Culture
Finding Nerdy Common Ground with Tie-In Fiction
Tie-In Fiction, and Stepping Outside of Tribal Nerdery
Hobbits and Hops: 42 Nerdy Beers to Sample on Vacation
30 Years Later, Real Genius is Still the Geek Solidarity Film That Nerd Culture Deserves
30 Years Later, Real Genius is Still the Geek Solidarity Film That Nerd Culture Deserves
An examination of the greatest geek campus comedy ever, Real Genius, and why it still holds up better than most college films 30 years on.