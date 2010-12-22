Tor.com

Halo: Cryptum, Chapter One (Excerpt)

Wed Dec 22, 2010 2:00pm
, || 100,000 years ago, the galaxy was populated by a great variety of beings. But one species--eons beyond all others in both technology and knowledge--achieved dominance. They ruled in peace but met opposition with quick and brutal effectiveness. They were the Forerunners--the keepers of the Mantle, the next stage of life in the Universe's Living Time. And then they vanished. This is their story.

