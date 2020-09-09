Tor.com

G. V. Anderson

Hearts in the Hard Ground

Wed Sep 9, 2020 9:00am
Edited by: Emily Goldman
Following the death of her mother, Fiona buys a new house in order to start a new chapter of her life, one with fewer reminders of painful memories. Unbeknownst to Fiona, this house has a melancholy history, and slightly more ghosts than she anticipated. In learning to live with her unexpected companions and their losses, Fiona might find a way to make peace with her own.

