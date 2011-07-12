Tor.com

Blood in the Skies (Excerpt)

Mon Jul 11, 2011 5:34pm
, || In 1908, the world ended in fire. Humanity, always bad at following orders, refused to die. Now, two hundred years later, what remains is divided between civilized order and lawless frontier. For the citizens of the Commonwealth, the brave pilots of the Air Force are all that stand between them and the dreaded pirate lords of the Badlands. For generations, the two forces have struggled back and forth in an endless cycle of invasion and reprisal. Now that is about to change, and flying ace Elizabeth Steele is about to find herself dragged into a web of intrigue aimed at the downfall of the civilized world. Nothing that a clever girl with a trusty aeroplane and a charming spy at her side can't handle.

