Friends ‘Til the End
Fantasy, Young Adult || In "Friends 'Til the End," death isn't the end for Emily Winstead, not even close. She died with a wrong to make right, and she's been given a second chance to set things straight. The only problem: her memories are hazy, she doesn't know who to trust or even why she's back, but she does know something about how she died broke the course of fate and it's her ghostly mission to mend it.