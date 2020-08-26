Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

For Every Jack

For Every Jack

Wed Aug 26, 2020 9:05am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden, Teresa Nielsen Hayden
Favorite This
Humanity has settled space and left Earth to its destruction. Connor and Ines have traveled back to Earth on a preservation project to find the human “jacks” that sacrificed their bodies to prop up the United States’s failing infrastructure. But the jacks hold a secret, one Connor would rather keep hidden than risk the truth being made public.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.