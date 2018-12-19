Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
folktales
“A Tale Both Old and New”: Finding Baba Yaga by Jane Yolen
Pull List: Life Lessons in The Nameless City and The Girl Who Married a Skull
The Power of Cleverness and Research: German Fairy Tale “Rumpelstiltskin”
Uprooted (Excerpt)
The Devil You Know: A Man Came Out of a Door in the Mountain by Adrianne Harun
Japan’s Manga Contributions to Weird Horror Short Stories
Ekaterina and the Firebird
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Fantasy || Mineappolis writer Abra Staffin-Wiebe brings us a new take on an old Russian fairy tale: the quest for a blessing from the elusive firebird. In this iteration, young Ekaterina celebrates her fourteenth birthday, and a rare firebird sighting sets in motion a chain of events that will change her life forever.
Superman: Stuffy Boy Scout, or Charming Folk Hero?
Redemption in Indigo (Excerpt)
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || Paama's husband is a fool and a glutton. Bad enough that he followed her to her parents' home in the village of Makendha, now he's disgraced himself by murdering livestock and stealing corn. When Paama leaves him for good, she attracts the attention of the undying ones--the djombi--who present her with a gift: the Chaos Stick, which allows her to manipulate the subtle forces of the world. Unfortunately, a wrathful djombi with indigo skin believes this power should be his and his alone.