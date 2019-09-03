Tor.com

Twin Peaks Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Thu May 18, 2017 3:30pm
This weekend, Twin Peaks is back—and to celebrate, we want to send you a copy of Mark Frost's The Secret History of Twin Peaks! One lucky reader will receive a copy of the book (now available from Flatiron Books) along with a tote bag and a button.

Caraval Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:30pm
Stephanie Garber's debut novel, Caraval, is available January 31st from Flatiron Books—and we want to send you a pack of Caraval goodies! Three winners will each receive a galley of Caraval, a print map of Caraval, a set of branded colored pencils, and a Caraval backpack!

