This weekend, Twin Peaks is back—and to celebrate, we want to send you a copy of Mark Frost's The Secret History of Twin Peaks! One lucky reader will receive a copy of the book (now available from Flatiron Books) along with a tote bag and a button.
Stephanie Garber's debut novel, Caraval, is available January 31st from Flatiron Books—and we want to send you a pack of Caraval goodies! Three winners will each receive a galley of Caraval, a print map of Caraval, a set of branded colored pencils, and a Caraval backpack!