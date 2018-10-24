Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Fitting In

Wild Cards on Tor.com

Fitting In

Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:00am
Edited by: George R. R. Martin
23 Favorites [+]
A Wild Cards story. A failed contestant of the superhero reality TV show, American Hero, Robin Ruttiger now works as a high school guidance counselor to reluctant students. Things change, however, when a favorite bakery in Jokertown becomes a target of vandalism, and Robin realizes he can play the hero after all.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.