On A Sunbeam
Graphic Novel, Science Fiction || Two timelines. Second chances. One love.
The graphic novel adaptation of the podcast The Adventure Zone is available today from First Second Books!
Cast No Shadow
Graphic Novel, Romantic || When Greg discovers an old mansion in the woods just outside of town, he didn't expect to meet a smart, beautiful, funny, and very dead teenaged girl named Eleanor.
Pashmina
Fantasy, Graphic Novel || For Pri, her mother's homeland can only exist in her imagination. That is, until she find a mysterious pashmina tucked away in a forgotten suitcase....
The Dam Keeper
Fantasy, Graphic Novel || Graphic novel. Life in Sunrise Valley is tranquil, but beyond its borders lies certain death. A dangerous black fog looms outside the village, but its inhabitants are kept safe by an ingenious machine known as the dam...
Castle in the Stars
Fantasy, Graphic Novel || Graphic Novel. A historical fantasy adventure set in a world where man journeyed into space in 1869, not 1969.
Mighty Jack and the Goblin King
Fantasy, Graphic Novel || Book 2 in the Mighty Jack graphic novel series. Like a bolt from the blue, Jack's little sister Maddy is gone—carried into another realm by an ogre...