Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
First Become Ashes
Latest Posts
- Ellen Cheeseman-Meyer Murderbots, Hamster Princesses, and Other Cute Reads 7 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The First Trailer For Lovecraft Country Will Horrify You 8 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket “They want you to have a happy birthday.” Highlights From #TorDotReads’ Sixth Discussion of The Goblin Emperor! 9 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Put a Ring On It: Potential Planetary Ring Systems and Where to Find Them 10 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket 9 Bad Guys You Can Defeat in One Punch 11 hours ago
- Destiny Soria Rick and Morty and Nihilism: Embracing a Show That Cares About Nothing 12 hours ago
- Tor.com Roadtrips and Truthseeking: Revealing the Cover for K.M. Szpara’s First, Become Ashes 13 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Prototype”
- Why Doesn’t Randland Have an Actual Name?
- Lovecraftian Reread: Jerome Bixby’s “It’s a Good Life”
- 5 Books that Mix Modern Teenage Life with Supernatural Problems
- The Tombs of Atuan: Power, Ideology, and Becoming Uneaten
- The Seven Gifts of Aslan: Sacraments in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart, Part 6
Recent Comments
- FSS on 9 Bad Guys You Can Defeat in One Punch 22 mins ago
- reagan3 on Disney Is Working On a Live-Action Hercules Remake 47 mins ago
- wlewisiii on Rick and Morty and Nihilism: Embracing a Show That Cares About Nothing 48 mins ago
- lonepeanut on Disney Is Working On a Live-Action Hercules Remake 55 mins ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Prototype” 1 hour ago
- Xanthi on In Pursuit of Visual Escapism: 8 Beautifully Designed Films to Watch Now 1 hour ago
- foamy on One Channel and Literally Nothing On: Jerome Bixby’s “It’s a Good Life” 1 hour ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Prototype” 1 hour ago
- Gianna Mattina on The Real Reason The Sorting Hat Placed Albus Potter in Slytherin House 2 hours ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Prototype” 2 hours ago