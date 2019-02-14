Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Firefly
Firefly: Big Damn Sweepstakes!
Two new Firefly books are now available from Titan: Firefly: Big Damn Hero by Nancy Holder, and Monica Valentinelli's Firefly Encyclopedia. To celebrate, we want to send you both books!
Timeless, Sense8, and Firefly: The Case Against Two-Hour Wrap-Ups
Help! I Can’t Let Firefly Go! And Other Advice for Nerd Problems
Why My Sci-Fi/Fantasy OTPs Are All Beta Couples
Falling in Love Over Firefly
Serenity Keeps Flying in New Firefly Novels
Open Thread: What is the Name of Your Favorite Magical Weapon?
The Value of Romance in Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Okay, Bring Back Firefly…But Not the Crew of The Serenity
Twitter Gives Us All the Feels Over Fictional Deaths
The Animated Adventures of Firefly Teaser Gives Us All the Gorram Feels
Those Who Dance, And How They Choose to Fight
Firefly Online Nabs Original Cast, Has to Completely Rewrite Itself
Kaylee Makes the Best Cap’n Mal!
We've found Kaylee Frye doing her best Mal Reynolds impersonation!