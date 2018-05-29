Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Fire Dance
Slow Dancing: Fire Dance by Ilana C. Myer
Fire Dance
Epic Fantasy || A standalone novel set in the world of Last Song Before Night. Lin, newly initiated in the art of otherwordly enchantments, is sent to aid her homeland's allies against vicious attacks from the Fire Dancers: mysterious practitioners of strange and deadly magic.