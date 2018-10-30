Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Finding Baba Yaga
Jane Yolen Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Jane Yolen has two books coming out in the next week—Finding Baba Yaga, available October 30th from Tor.com Publishing, and How to Fracture a Fairy Tale, available November 5th from Tachyon! To celebrate, we want to send you a copy of each of these books, along with a copy of her classic Briar Rose, which was recently reissued by Tor!