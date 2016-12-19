Tor.com

Fiendish Schemes

Fiendish Schemes (Excerpt)

Thu Oct 3, 2013 3:30pm
The world George Dower left when he went into hiding was significantly simpler than the new, steam-powered Victorian London, a mad whirl of civilization filled with gadgets and gears in the least expected places. After accepting congratulations for his late father's grandest invention—a walking, steam-powered lighthouse—Dower is enticed by the prospect of financial gain into a web of intrigue with ominously mysterious players who have nefarious plans of which he can only guess.

