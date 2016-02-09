Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Feynman
The Good Stuff: Feynman by Jim Ottaviani & Leland Myrick
The Five Faces of Feynman
Graphic Novel, Non-Fiction || This book presents a colorful picture of the larger-than-life exploits of Nobel-winning quantum physicist, adventurer, musician, and world-class raconteur Richard Feynman, following him from his childhood in Long Island to his work on the Manhattan Project and the Challenger disaster.