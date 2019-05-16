Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Feiwel & Friends
Read the First Chapter from Into the Crooked Place
Read an Excerpt from Emmy Laybourne’s Ransacker
Listen to an Audiobook Excerpt from Marissa Meyer’s Archenemies
Wires and Nerve Sweepstakes!
The second volume of Marissa Meyer's Wires and Nerve series, Gone Rogue, is available January 30th from Feiwel & Friends—and we want to send you a copy of it, along with a copy of Wires and Nerve Vol. 1!
Renegades
Superheroes || Secret Identities. Extraordinary Powers. She wants vengeance. He wants justice.
The Trouble With Being Queen: Heartless by Marissa Meyer
The Complete Fairyland Sweepstakes!
Catherynne M. Valente's fifth and final book in the Fairyland series, The Girl Who Raced Fairyland All the Way Home, comes out March 1st from Feiwel & Friends—and we want to send you a set of all five books! This final book in the New York Times-bestselling Fairyland series finds September accidentally crowned the Queen of Fairyland. But there are others who believe they have a fair and good claim on the throne, so there is a Royal Race—whoever wins will seize the crown.
We Want Mecha Wombats! Our Pop Quiz Interview with Catherynne M. Valente
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Marissa Meyer
Lailah (Excerpt)
Urban Fantasy, Young Adult || The girl knows she's different. She doesn't age. She has no family. She has visions of a past life, but no clear clues as to what she is, or where she comes from. But there is a face in her dreams – a light that breaks through the darkness. She knows his name is Gabriel.
Trial by Fire (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || This world is trying to kill Lily Proctor. Her life-threatening allergies keep her from enjoying experiences that others in her hometown of Salem take for granted, which is why she is determined to enjoy her first high school party with her best friend and longtime crush, Tristan. But after a humiliating incident in front of half her graduating class, Lily wishes she could just disappear. Suddenly, Lily is in a different Salem—one overrun with horrifying creatures and ruled by powerful women called Crucibles. Lily realizes that what makes her weak at home is exactly what makes her extraordinary in New Salem. It also puts her life in danger. Thrown into a world she doesn't understand, Lily is torn between responsibilities she can't hope to shoulder alone, and a love she never expected.
Mortal Danger (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Edie Kramer has a score to settle with the beautiful people at Blackbriar Academy. Their cruelty drove her to the brink of despair, and four months ago, she couldn't imagine being strong enough to face her senior year. But thanks to a Faustian compact with the enigmatic Kian, she has the power to make the bullies pay. She's not supposed to think about Kian once the deal is done, but devastating pain burns behind his unearthly beauty, and he's impossible to forget. In one short summer, her entire life changes and she sweeps through Blackbriar, prepped to take the beautiful people down from the inside.