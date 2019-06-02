Tor.com

Rainbow Rowell Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Thu May 4, 2017 4:30pm
The paperback edition of Rainbow Rowell's Carry On is available May 9th from St. Martin's, and to celebrate, we want to send you a Rowell prize pack! One lucky winner will receive the new paperback edition of Carry On, a hardcover copy of Fangirl, and a Rainbow Rowell tote bag.

Fangirl (Excerpt)

Mon Aug 12, 2013 4:00pm
|| Cath is a Simon Snow fan. Okay, the whole world is a Simon Snow fan, but for Cath, being a fan is her life—and she's really good at it. She and her twin sister, Wren, ensconced themselves in the Simon Snow series when they were just kids; it's what got them through their mother leaving. Cath's sister has mostly grown away from fandom, but Cath can't let go. She doesn't want to.

