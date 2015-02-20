Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
familiar spirit
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Watch the First Colorful Trailer for H.P. Lovecraft’s Color Out of Space 10 hours ago
- Alex Brown Never Stop Fighting: Natasha Ngan’s Girls of Paper and Fire Series 10 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Escape to Neverland in the Trailer for Wendy 11 hours ago
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death” 11 hours ago
- Martin Cahill Trolls and Troubles: Unnatural Magic by C. M. Waggoner 11 hours ago
- Maya Gittelman A Clash of Love and Magic: Song of the Crimson Flower by Julie C. Dao 12 hours ago
- Alex Brown Must-Read Speculative Short Fiction: October 2019 13 hours ago
New in Series
- Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 68 and 69
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 9)
- Five Books About Artists and the Magic of Creativity
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 3: Revelations and Ritual
Recent Comments
- Nate on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 12 mins ago
- KaosNoKamisama on Watch the First Colorful Trailer for H.P. Lovecraft’s Color Out of Space 36 mins ago
- Mira Konestabo on Watch the First Colorful Trailer for H.P. Lovecraft’s Color Out of Space 57 mins ago
- colinsky on Cast Your Vote in the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards Opening Round! 1 hour ago
- Callie on Ten WTF-Did-I-Just-Watch? TV Episodes 2 hours ago
- Wetlandernw on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Three 2 hours ago
- Arielle on 11 Moments From Tamora Pierce’s Tortall Series That Would Make Great TV 2 hours ago
- Ellynne on Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death” 2 hours ago
- Sunspear on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 2 hours ago
- Aonghus Fallon on Science Fiction vs. Fantasy: The Choice Is Clear 2 hours ago