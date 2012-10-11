Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Falling Kingdoms (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Sixteen-year-old Cleo has grown up in luxury, the royal heiress to a peaceful and prosperous kingdom. But below the seemingly calm surface lies dangerous unrest, and whispers of war grow ever louder. Cleo has a deeper, more personal concern: she's desperate to locate a magic long-thought extinct. If it's real, it could be the cure that finally heals her ailing sister. Defying her father's orders, Cleo sets off on a secret and perilous journey into a neighboring country—a country that is about to declare war on hers. As Cleo's path entwines with rebel leader Jonas and rival prince Magnus, the only outcome that's certain is that kingdoms will fall. Can Cleo remain standing when all around her topples?