The Kind Folk
Horror || As a child, Luke's uncle Terence enchanted (and frightened) the lad with tales of the "Other"—eldritch beings, hedge folks, and other fables of Celtic myth. But how serious was Terence about the magic in his tales? Now an adult, Luke will have to confront forces that may be older than the world in order to save his unborn child.
Sorcerer to the Crown
Fantasy || The last thing that Zacharias Wythe, England's first African Sorcerer Royal, needs is a female magical prodigy in the form of ambitious orphan Prunella Gentleman! But when she stumbles upon England's greatest magical discovery, they must do battle with the Fairy Court and the British government.
Fantasy || In the remote city of Lushan, they know that the Fey are not fireside tales, but a dangerous reality. Generations ago, the last remnants of a dying empire bargained with the Faerie Queen for a place of safety in the mountains and each year the ruler of Lushan must travel to the high plateau to pay the city's tribute.