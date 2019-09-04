Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

fairies

The Kind Folk

Fri Jul 15, 2016 12:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
|| As a child, Luke's uncle Terence enchanted (and frightened) the lad with tales of the "Other"—eldritch beings, hedge folks, and other fables of Celtic myth. But how serious was Terence about the magic in his tales? Now an adult, Luke will have to confront forces that may be older than the world in order to save his unborn child.

Sorcerer to the Crown

Tue Sep 1, 2015 1:30pm
5 Favorites [+]
|| The last thing that Zacharias Wythe, England's first African Sorcerer Royal, needs is a female magical prodigy in the form of ambitious orphan Prunella Gentleman! But when she stumbles upon England's greatest magical discovery, they must do battle with the Fairy Court and the British government.

Cold Hillside (Excerpt)

Tue Nov 11, 2014 5:00pm
Favorite This
|| In the remote city of Lushan, they know that the Fey are not fireside tales, but a dangerous reality. Generations ago, the last remnants of a dying empire bargained with the Faerie Queen for a place of safety in the mountains and each year the ruler of Lushan must travel to the high plateau to pay the city's tribute.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.