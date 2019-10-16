Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Faber & Faber
A Time of Transformation: The Wolf Border by Sarah Hall
Niall Alexander
Tue Mar 31, 2015 10:00amFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Tobias Carroll Dissonance and Myth: Stefan Spjut’s Trolls 17 hours ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Lovecraft’s Faintest Fingerprints: C.M. Eddy Jr.’s and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Ashes” 18 hours ago
- Em Nordling In the Shadow of Our Kin: Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Watch a New Trailer for the Final Season of The Man in the High Castle 18 hours ago
- Kristen Ciccarelli Read an Excerpt from The Sky Weaver, the Final Book in Kristen Ciccarelli’s Iskari Series 19 hours ago
- Bogi Takács QUILTBAG+ Speculative Classics: The Kin of Ata Are Waiting for You by Dorothy Bryant 19 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 19 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraft’s Faintest Fingerprints: C.M. Eddy Jr.’s and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Ashes”
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- Naked, Stoned, and Stabbed
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queen of Coin and Whispers
- Review: Homesick by Nino Cipri
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 6)
- Ragnarok and Ruin — Thor: Ragnarok
Recent Comments
- princessroxana on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Amok Time” 12 mins ago
- jmeltzer on Hopefully Ryan Reynolds is Meeting With Marvel Studios for a Deadpool Phase 4 Cameo (With Spider-Man?) 27 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Amok Time” 33 mins ago
- Scifistargazer on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 35 mins ago
- Chase McKinney on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 55 mins ago
- wiredog on Watch the Trailer for Never Surrender, a Documentary About Galaxy Quest 2 hours ago
- Sunspear on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 3 hours ago
- heathersfolly on Watch the Trailer for Never Surrender, a Documentary About Galaxy Quest 5 hours ago
- ZakDrizzt on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 5 hours ago
- bad_platypus on Reading the Wheel of Time: Romance and Choices in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 6) 5 hours ago