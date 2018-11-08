Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
F. Paul Wilson
Boost Your Immune System with These 10 SFF Medical Thrillers
Five Books About…
Five Books About Achieving Immortality
The Cure to End All Cures: Panacea by F. Paul Wilson
Take Ten Medical Genre Novels and Call Us in the Morning
Panacea Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of F. Paul Wilson’s Panacea, available July 5th from Tor Books! Medical examiner Laura Hanning has two charred corpses and no answers. Both bear a mysterious tattoo but exhibit no known cause of death. Their only connection to one another is a string of puzzling miracle cures. Her preliminary investigation points to a cult in the possession of the fabled panacea—the substance that can cure all ills—but that's impossible.
Visit Tor Books at New York Comic-Con and New York Super Week!
Fear City Sweepstakes!
Dark City (Excerpt)
Horror, Thriller || It's February 1992. Desert Storm is raging in Iraq but twenty-two-year-old Jack has more pressing matters at home. His favorite bar, The Spot, is about to be sold out from under Julio, Jack's friend. Jack has been something of a tag-along to this point, but now he takes the reins and demonstrates his innate talent for seeing biters get bit. With a body count even higher than in Cold City, this second novel of the Early Years Trilogy hurtles Jack into the final volume in which all scores will be settled, all debts paid.