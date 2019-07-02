Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Just City (Excerpt)
Created as an experiment by the time-traveling goddess Pallas Athene, the Just City is a planned community, populated by over ten thousand children and a few hundred adult teachers from all eras of history, along with some handy robots from the far human future—all set down together on a Mediterranean island in the distant past.
Gideon Smith and the Brass Dragon (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Steampunk || Young Gideon Smith has seen things that no green lad of Her Majesty's dominion should ever experience. Through a series of incredible events Gideon has become the newest Hero of the Empire. But Gideon is a man with a mission, for the dreaded Texas pirate Louis Cockayne has stolen the mechanical clockwork girl Maria, along with a most fantastical weapon—a great brass dragon that was unearthed beneath ancient Egyptian soil. Maria is the only one who can pilot the beast, so Cockayne has taken girl and dragon off to points east.
Firebug (Excerpt)
Urban Fantasy, Young Adult || Ava is a firebug—she can start fires with her mind. Which would all be well and good if she weren't caught in a deadly contract with the Coterie, a magical mafia. She's one of their main hitmen… and she doesn't like it one bit. Not least because her boss, Venus, killed Ava's mother.
Tales of the Hidden World (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || In this wide-ranging collection, Green revisits the ingenious worlds within worlds that he created for his wildly popular novels.
Small Things (Excerpt)
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Humans beware. As the robotic revolution continues to creep into our lives, it brings with it an impending sense of doom. What horrifying scenarios might unfold if our technology were to go awry? From self-aware robotic toys to intelligent machines violently malfunctioning, Robot Uprisings brings to life the half-formed questions and fears we all have about the increasing presence of robots in our lives.
Hellhole (Extended Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Only the most desperate colonists dare to make a new home on Hellhole. Reeling from a recent asteroid impact, tortured with horrific storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, and churning volcanic eruptions, the planet is a dumping ground for undesirables, misfits, and charlatans…but also a haven for dreamers and independent pioneers. Against all odds, an exiled general named Adolphus has turned Hellhole into a place of real opportunity for the desperate colonists who dare to make the planet their home. While the colonists are hard at work developing the planet, General Adolphus secretly builds alliances with the leaders of the other Deep Zone worlds, forming a clandestine alliance against the tyrannical, fossilized government responsible for their exile. What no one knows is this: the planet Hellhole, though damaged and volatile, hides an amazing secret. Deep beneath its surface lies the remnants of an obliterated alien civilization and the buried memories of its unrecorded past that, when unearthed, could tear the galaxy apart.
Exclusive Halo: Cryptum Excerpt!
Orson Scott Card’s The Lost Gate Audio Excerpts
‘The Dybbuk in Love’ from People of the Book (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies || People of the Book: A Decade of Jewish Science Fiction, edited by Rachel Swirsky and Sean Wallace, contains stories from Peter S. Beagle, Michael Chabon, Neil Gaiman, Jane Yolen, Lavie Tidhar, and more.
Read an Exclusive Preview from Orson Scott Card’s The Lost Gate
A Grey Moon Over China (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || Eddie Torres and his army friends use quantum batteries, devices with limitless energy, to revive a long-abandoned space colonization effort. After several years of hardship and delay, the first ship is headed toward the huge torus, a machine that will shoot them away from the energy wars and overpopulation of Earth, toward a new home in the Holzstein system. Everyone is understandably anxious as they prepare for their final approach—they are the first living beings to go through the torus. Security chief Pham Nguyen has her own special way of dealing with the stress...