On November 12th and 13th, three Tor authors—Charlie Jane Anders, Ken Liu, and Nisi Shawl—will be appearing at Book Riot Live, a two-day convention in New York City celebrating books and the reading life. And in that celebratory spirit, we want to send you a prize pack of these authors' books! Two lucky winners will each receive copies of Anders' All the Birds in the Sky; Invisible Planets: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, edited by Liu; and Shawl's Everfair.
We want to send you a galley copy of Nisi Shawl’s Everfair, available September 6th from Tor Books! Everfair is a wonderful Neo-Victorian alternate history novel that explores the question of what might have come of Belgium's disastrous colonization of the Congo if the native populations had learned about steam technology a bit earlier.
Alternate History, Fantasy || Fabian Socialists from Great Britain join forces with African-American missionaries to purchase land from the Belgian Congo's "owner," King Leopold II. This land, named Everfair, is set aside as a safe haven, an imaginary Utopia for native populations of the Congo as well as escaped slaves returning from America and other places where African natives were being mistreated.