We want to mark Drowning Day by giving two lucky winners a chance to win a prize pack containing a copy of Erika Swyler's The Book of Speculation, out now from St. Martin's Press, and a deck of tarot cards!
Contemporary Fantasy || Listen to an audio excerpt from Erika Swyler's The Book of Speculation, available today in print from St. Martin's Press and as an audiobook from Macmillan Audio!
Simon Watson, a young librarian, lives alone in a house that is slowly crumbling toward the Long Island Sound. His parents are long dead. His mother, a circus mermaid who made her living by holding her breath, drowned in the very water his house overlooks. His younger sister, Enola, ran off six years ago and now reads tarot cards for a traveling carnival.