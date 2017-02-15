Tor.com

Envy of Angels

Lustlocked

Thu Jan 14, 2016 10:00am
, || Second novella in the Sin du Jour series. The Goblin King (yes, that one) and his Queen are celebrating the marriage of their son to his human bride. Naturally the celebrations will be legendary. But when desire and magic mix, the results can be unpredictable.

Wed Oct 7, 2015 11:00am
, || Everyone loves a well-catered event, and the supernatural community is no different, but where do demons go to satisfy their culinary cravings? Welcome to Sin du Jour—where devils on horseback are the clients, not the dish.

