Foundation
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || In Ann Aguirre's award-winning novel, Enclave, humans have taken refuge in colonies below ground. "Foundation" is the story of what drove them there, told through the eyes of a teen who would later have vast influence over the fate of many, and who gave his heart to the one person who needed him most.