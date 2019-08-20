Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ellen Datlow
For He Can Creep
A dark fantasy about Jeoffry, a cat who fights demons, a poet, who is Jeoffry’s human confined to an insane asylum, and Satan, who schemes to end the world.
A Forest, or A Tree
Horror || Four young women go on a camping trip. Things slowly begin to go wrong.
Skinner Box
Horror || A disturbing science fiction story about a seemingly routine scientific mission to Jupiter that is threatened by the interpersonal relationships of its crew.
Mama Bruise
Dark Fantasy, Horror || A couple is concerned when their dog behaves increasingly bizarrely: first to their chagrin, and, eventually, to their alarm.
Painless
One/Zero
Science Fiction || A near-future novelette about the surge in AI that might bring hope to humanity if it’s used well.
Knowledgeable Creatures
Fantasy || A dog detective is hired by a female human to investigate a murder that she committed. But of course, all is not as it seems.
Triquetra
Dark Fantasy, Fairy Tales and Folklore || After marrying the prince and having her own child, Snow White visits her stepmother—promising to kill her in ever more horrible ways, at the same time attempting to stay away from the mirror that started it all.
Recoveries
Science Fiction || Two women who have been friends since they were children—one a recovering alcoholic brought up by parents who believe they’re alien abductees, the other an orphan with an eating disorder—contend with a secret that might doom their friendship.
Meat And Salt And Sparks
Detective, Science Fiction || A futuristic murder mystery about detective partners—a human and an enhanced chimpanzee—who are investigating why a woman murdered an apparently random stranger on the subway.