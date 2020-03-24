Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Eliza Andrews
Latest Posts
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart 3 mins ago
- Em Nordling The Banality of the Country of Money: The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel 1 hour ago
- Maya Gittelman Memory and Mythmaking: Queer Archive in Nghi Vo’s The Empress of Salt and Fortune 2 hours ago
- Ada Palmer Manga and Anime in Which No Bad Things Happen 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jim Butcher Announces Surprise New Dresden Files Book, Battle Ground 4 hours ago
- Liberty Hardy The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 19 and 20 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Train to Busan Director Yeon Sang-ho Is Making a Sequel Called Peninsula 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 19 and 20
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 23)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Initiations”
- Ten Years of Queering SFF: The Scream, Queen! Podcast
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Twenty (Part One)
- Lovecraftian Reread: Robert M. Price’s “The Shining Trapezohedron”
Recent Comments
- richlayers on Read Katherine Addison’s The Goblin Emperor Along With Us! 6 mins ago
- Guin on Books in Which No Bad Things Happen 7 mins ago
- saren_shadowfire on Reading the Wheel of Time: Perrin Does What Needs Doing in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 23) 10 mins ago
- CHip on Five Massive SFF Books to Read While You’re Social-Distancing 15 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on “I noticed a little turbulence” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” 32 mins ago
- Nat on The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 19 and 20 35 mins ago
- noblehunter on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Initiations” 37 mins ago
- dogshouse on Jim Butcher Announces Surprise New Dresden Files Book, Battle Ground 1 hour ago
- stormman on “I noticed a little turbulence” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” 1 hour ago
- stormman on “I noticed a little turbulence” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” 1 hour ago