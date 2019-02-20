Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Egypt
The Sort-Of Pyramids of King Sneferu
Chris Lough
Fri Apr 22, 2016 10:33amFavorite This
Has Radar Uncovered the Remains of Queen Nefertiti?
Rocket Science
Fri Mar 18, 2016 11:30amFavorite This
Three Egyptian Myths More Fun Than Gods of Egypt
Chris Lough
Mon Feb 29, 2016 9:00am10 Favorites [+]
Far-Flung Destinations for the Fantasy Tourist
Adrian Tchaikovsky
Thu Feb 11, 2016 11:00am1 Favorite [+]
An Empire of Broken Pottery: John Romer’s A History of Ancient Egypt
David Moran
Fri Aug 30, 2013 5:00pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 6 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 6 hours ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 7 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 8 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 9 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 10 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
Recent Comments
- Steven McMullan on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 10 mins ago
- Yoseph Villafane on Five SFF Books by Puerto Rican Authors 16 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 38 mins ago
- princessroxana on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 43 mins ago
- Marla J. on Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens 56 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- jdfs on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 1 hour ago
- IBookwyrme on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- IBookwyrme on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago