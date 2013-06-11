Tor.com

Edited by Susan Dobinick

A Visit to the House on Terminal Hill

Tue Jun 11, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Susan Dobinick
, || Tom Teal and Albert Barnes are government employees tasked with visiting a hard-to-reach house and convincing its inhabitant, a member of the Zarene family that controls the whole valley, that a large dam project is a good idea. But the Zarenes have their own way of doing things, and they don't take kindly to outsiders….

