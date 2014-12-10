Burnt Sugar

Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || "Come Back to the Sea" is the story of Yukio, who hears the sea singing and sees disturbing visions of the water swallowing everything she knows. Is it all in her head? Or is the sea really coming for her?
Fantasy, Young Adult || There was a time when the woods near Duva ate girls…or so the story goes. But it's just possible that the danger may be a little bit closer to home. This story is a companion folk tale to Leigh Bardugo's debut novel, Shadow and Bone. See Leigh on the Fierce Reads Tour this month!