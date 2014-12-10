Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Edited by Noa Wheeler

Burnt Sugar

Wed Dec 10, 2014 10:00am
7 Favorites [+]
Ava, Lock, and Ezra are on assignment—for the magical mafia, of course. Faced with a gingerbread house, they're pretty sure that what's inside isn't nearly as sweet as the outside. It never is.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.