Doppel

Tue Mar 18, 2014 9:00am
, || Told in a series of espionage transmissions, "Doppel" is the story of a British agent in occupied France. When he meets a charismatic SS officer who seems to be guarding a great and powerful secret, he must decide whether to abandon his mission and discover what the Nazi is planning. But the truth might be darker and more dangerous than anything the British—or the Germans—can imagine.

The Cairn in Slater Woods

Wed Aug 1, 2012 10:00am
, || Dylan has just moved to New Hampshire to live in a house his family has inherited from a great aunt he's never met. There he meets his cousin, a bully who resents Dylan's family, and a mysterious girl who claims she can lead him to buried treasure in the woods on the property. The key to helping the girl involves uncovering a dark family secret and righting the wrongs of the past.

