Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Edited by Janine O’Malley
The Human Engineer
Ever since Diotech Corporation released the first artificial womb—a safe and convenient new way to birth human babies—controversy for the cutting-edge product has risen as swiftly as the demand. For Rickar Hallix, however, the biomedical engineer who invented the womb, life has become steadily worse. When Rickar stumbles upon a possible defect in the latest batch of product, he suddenly finds himself thrust into the center of the endless, cut-throat battle between corporate greed and the security of human life.
The Girl in the High Tower
Science Fiction, Young Adult || In Arras time and space can be manipulated—and so can people. Beautiful Spinsters work day and night in four coventries to ensure a perfect world, but above them all, at the top of the high tower, works the Creweler. Until the Creweler makes a decision to help a young girl escape. Now bound by the strands of the universe, trapped between her memories and mistakes, subject to brutal experiments, Loricel has one more impossible decision to make. The Girl in the High Tower is an original short story set in Gennifer Albin’s Crewel World.
Friends ‘Til the End
Fantasy, Young Adult || In "Friends 'Til the End," death isn't the end for Emily Winstead, not even close. She died with a wrong to make right, and she's been given a second chance to set things straight. The only problem: her memories are hazy, she doesn't know who to trust or even why she's back, but she does know something about how she died broke the course of fate and it's her ghostly mission to mend it.
Bridge of Snow
Fantasy, Young Adult || Ignore the stirrings of war. Let the carriage to a royal ball wait. There is a story to be told: of a starless night, a mother and her sick son, and a mortal who falls in love with the snow god, and will do anything to have her...
The Intelligence Director
Dystopian, Science Fiction || Hidden deep in the southwest desert, away from civilization, a top-secret, high-tech research facility is experimenting with many forbidden things. Things that even most of the employees don't know about. The task of protecting the compound and keeping its various experiments under wraps is Director Raze, Head of Security for Diotech Corporation. But when one of those experiments manages to escape and Raze is to blame, he must figure out a way to recover the missing property without exposing himself. In a place where minds can be manipulated and secrets can be wiped from existence, how far will one man go to keep his own secrets buried?
The Rain is a Lie
Dystopian, Young Adult || In Arras, space and time aren't ideas, they are tangible substances woven together by beautiful girls into the very fabric of reality. The looms that create Arras are as controlled as the Spinsters who work them, ensuring a near idyllic world for the average citizen. But at what price? As an election approaches, a surprise weather forecast and a mysterious stranger hint that not all is as it seems, and a young boy learns that in Arras nothing can be trusted, not even memories. "The Rain is a Lie" is an original short story set in the world of Gennifer Albin's Crewel. The next book in the series, Altered, is available October 29th.
The Memory Coder
Science Fiction, Young Adult || When a security breach is detected, the Memory Restoration Department is called upon to do what they do best: make you forget. But with every memory that's taken out, a new one must be installed in its place. It's a job that requires skill, artistry, discretion, and flawless proficiency in the language of memories. That's why only the best programmers in the world are recruited to work for the department. But diving too far into another person's memories is a dangerous endeavor. And for some, the temptation is just too strong.
Jacks and Queens at the Green Mill
Fantasy, Young Adult || Few know that the Great Chicago Fire was started deliberately, bringing genocide to deadly creatures called Shades. Fewer still know that they didn't die, not quite...and one human will confront the truth when an ominous beauty makes him gamble for his life.
The Department of Alterations
Dystopian, Science Fiction || In "The Department of Alterations," the women of Arras are expected to fall into assigned roles, serve as loving wives, and provide healthy children into the world's tapestry. But perfection comes at a price and not even the looms of Arras can manipulate away every problem in the fabric of life. Something Karoline Swander knows all too well. She has a respectable job, an important husband, and she's about to commit treason. In a world woven of secrets, Karoline seeks a back-alley tailor for a sinister procedure, but she can't escape from her own tangled web of lies.
Prophet
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Some men are born monsters . . . others are made so. In "Prophet," Rance Ridley, the teenage son of a cult leader, lives on an isolated compound, disconnected from modern civilization. There is no running water. No electricity. And no law but the Prophet's. When Rance is caught in an act of flagrant disobedience, his father delivers the ultimate punishment.