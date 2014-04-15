Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
What Mario Scietto Says
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Despite all his disaster planning, and the bomb shelter he built under his shed, Mario Scietto was not prepared for the apocalypse that hit Monument, Colorado. A series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a terrible chemical weapons spill that affects people differently depending on blood type, has torn the world as he knows it apart. "What Mario Scietto Says" is set in the world of Emmy Laybourne's Monument 14. The final book in the series, Monument 14: Savage Drift, goes on sale May 6th.