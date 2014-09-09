Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tuckitor’s Last Swim
Fantasy, Young Adult || Tuckitor Hatterask had a fierce desire to go for a swim, even though a storm was brewing and he knew it wasn't a good idea to go into the water. But the forces pulling him toward the ocean were much stronger than he ever could had imagined. In this companion short story to Spirit's Key, Edith Cohn's debut novel, readers learn how a family on a small southern island came to be haunted by hurricanes.