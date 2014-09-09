Tor.com

Edited by Edith Cohn

Tuckitor’s Last Swim

Tue Sep 9, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Susan Dobinick
, || Tuckitor Hatterask had a fierce desire to go for a swim, even though a storm was brewing and he knew it wasn't a good idea to go into the water. But the forces pulling him toward the ocean were much stronger than he ever could had imagined. In this companion short story to Spirit's Key, Edith Cohn's debut novel, readers learn how a family on a small southern island came to be haunted by hurricanes.

