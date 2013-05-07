Tor.com

Edited by Calista Brill

We Have Always Lived On Mars

Tue May 7, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Calista Brill
, || Nina, one of the few descendants of human colony on Mars that was abandoned by Earth, is surprised to discover that she can breathe the toxic atmosphere of the Martian surface. The crew, thinking that their attempts at terraforming and breeding for Martian adaptability have finally payed off, rejoice at the prospect of a brighter future. But Nina's about to unlock the mystery of the disaster that stranded them on Mars… and nothing will ever be the same.

Angel Season

Wed Feb 13, 2013 10:00am
Edited by: Calista Brill
, || Jeremy's girlfriend is pregnant, and he returns home to the mountains to tell his drunken, ne'er-do-well father. The only thing Jeremy's dad was ever good at was hunting angels, a dangerous pursuit but a profitable one, often netting thousands of dollars to the hunter for the sale of a single "rack," (the wings.) Since the angel hunt was outlawed more than a decade ago, Jeremy's dad has slid steadily downhill. With the news of Jeremy's impending fatherhood, he and his dad engage in one final hunt.

