Ecco Books

Cold Storage Sweepstakes!

Mon Jul 22, 2019 2:30pm
For readers of Andy Weir and Noah Hawley comes an astonishing debut by the screenwriter of Jurassic Park: a wild and terrifying adventure about three strangers who must work together to contain a highly contagious, deadly organism - and we want to send you a copy!

Speak

Tue Jul 7, 2015 2:00pm
|| In a narrative that spans geography and time, from the Atlantic Ocean in the seventeenth century, to a correctional institute in Texas in the near future, and told from the perspectives of five very different characters, Speak considers what it means to be human, and what it means to be less than fully alive.

