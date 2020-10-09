Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Earthlings
Latest Posts
- Andrew Tejada American Gods Cast Brings Teaser, New Talent to the Series For Season 3 16 mins ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Get a Ten Minute Sneak Peek of Syfy’s Resident Alien! 2 hours ago
- Molly Templeton BBC America’s The Watch Has a Trailer and Release Date 4 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak HBO Max Greenlights Green Lantern Series 4 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Plague Survivors Band Together in Latest Trailer For CBS’s The Stand 6 hours ago
- Molly Templeton Ernest Cline and Wil Wheaton Reveal the Plot for Ready Player Two 7 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Jim Butcher, Jim Butcher’s Cat, and James Marsters Talk 20 Years of The Dresden Files! 7 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Nemesis”
- Following the Directions Too Far: The Haunting of Hill House (Part 2)
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: When Is It Okay To Write About Someone Else’s Culture or Experience?
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 6)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Fourteen
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part III
- Aslan the Demon: Religious Transformation in The Horse and His Boy
Recent Comments
- Gregor Lewis on Reading The Wheel of Time: Long Journeys and Painful Emotions in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 6) 31 mins ago
- Matthew on Jim Butcher, Jim Butcher’s Cat, and James Marsters Talk 20 Years of The Dresden Files! 41 mins ago
- Vee_Bookish on All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in October! 47 mins ago
- hng23 on Five Badass Vampires From Literature and Pop Culture 1 hour ago
- TheMongoose on BBC America’s The Watch Has a Trailer and Release Date 1 hour ago
- John Cowan on The Net of a Million Lies: Vernor Vinge’s A Fire Upon the Deep 2 hours ago
- corneliapoole on HBO Max Greenlights Green Lantern Series 2 hours ago
- ad on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Nemesis” 2 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Nemesis” 2 hours ago
- miabmw on Reading Ink and Bone: Book One of the Great Library by Rachel Caine 2 hours ago