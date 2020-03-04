Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
E.L. Doctorow
Latest Posts
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Not the Magna Mater They Had in Mind: Stephen King’s “Graveyard Shift” 17 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Punching a Timeless Clock: Temporary by Hilary Leichter 17 hours ago
- Rik Hoskin Read the First Three Chapters of Bystander 27 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak An Illustrated Edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Unfinished Tales is Coming 18 hours ago
- Alex Brown A Historical Fairy Tale: The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu 18 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Andor: Paradigm 19 hours ago
- N.K. Jemisin The City Born Great 19 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Stephen King’s “Graveyard Shift”
- The Dispossessed, Part I: A Woman in Every Table Top
- Five Books About Games and Life
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 13 and 14
- Looking Back on Ten Years of Queering SFF, From 2010 to 2020
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Cathexis”
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Seventeen
Recent Comments
- Kistopher Langdon on The 25 Most Anticipated Science Fiction & Fantasy Books of 2020 42 mins ago
- Globular on The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 13 and 14 50 mins ago
- Jens on Epix Adaptation of Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot to Feature Emily Hampshire and Adrien Brody as Leads 1 hour ago
- JanaJansen on “Please, my friends, choose to live” — Star Trek: Picard’s “The Impossible Box” 2 hours ago
- RobHansen on Doctor Who Takes a Deep Dive Into Gallifrey’s History in “The Timeless Children” 3 hours ago
- wizardofwoz77 on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle” 5 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Phage” 5 hours ago
- Andrew Barclay on Quantum Leap: “Shock Theater” 5 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Jean-Luc as St. Jude — Star Trek: Picard’s “Absolute Candor” 5 hours ago
- Andrew Barclay on Quantum Leap: “Future Boy” 5 hours ago