dystopian fiction
The Stubborn, Unshakeable Optimism of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451
The Jack London Novel that Influenced a Century of Dystopian Fiction
Read an Excerpt from FKA USA, the Debut Novel from Reed King
Five Books About…
Five Genre-Bending Young Adult Books
What Is, What Could Be, What Should Be: Before She Sleeps by Bina Shah
Ghosts of Future Wastelands: Nicole Kornher-Stace’s Latchkey
Latchkey
Dystopian || Book 2 in The Archivist Wasp Saga. Isabel, once known as Wasp, has become leader of the fearsome upstarts, the teen girl acolytes who are adjusting to a new way of life after the overthrow of the sadistic Catchkeep-priest.
Five Books About…
Five Books About Motherhood and Dystopia
Disconnect the Dots: 84K by Claire North
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
Stephen King’s The Long Walk and the Art of Dystopian Simplicity
Five Books About…
Five Books About The Making of a Dystopia
Movie Rewatch of Great Nostalgia
I’m Getting Off This Merry-Go-Round: Logan’s Run (1976)
Revealing the US and UK Editions of Vic James’ Tarnished City
The Weaver
Dystopian || An innocent young woman becomes entangled in a web of ancient secrets and deadly lies that lie at the dark center of her prosperous island world.