Dystopia Week
The Dystopia/Utopia Dichotomy
A Clockwork Orange: Brave Weird World
Blade Runner Wins Most Liveable Dystopia Poll by a Landslide
All Cats Have Three Names: Reclaiming Logan’s Run, the Novel
Dystopian Round Table: The Appeal of Dystopian Fiction
Teenage Wastelands: How Dystopian YA Became Publishing’s Next Big Thing
Warhammer 40,000
Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash: ’92’s Eerie Cyber-Prophet
The Dystopia Tunnel Vision: A Counterpoint
My Fill of Utopias: The Warlord of the Air
Patriarchy and Telepathy Revisited: The Treasures of Morrow
Shtetl Days
Alternate History, Science Fiction || Shtetl Days by Harry Turtledove