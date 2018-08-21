Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Timeless
Author R. A. Salvatore reveals the Underdark anew through the eyes of of this unlikely pair—weapons master Zaknafein and roguish noble Jarlaxle—offering a fresh take on the intrigue and opportunities to be found in the shadows, and providing a fascinating prelude to the journeys that have shaped the modern-day Forgotten Realms.